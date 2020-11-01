Early voters brave the cold in Greene County to make their voices heard

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters in Greene County braved the cold Sunday to wait in line to cast their ballots.
A poll worker said people started lining up at 8:30 Sunday morning before the polls opened at 1. Voters said they didn’t mind waiting in the cold, they just wanted to be sure their votes count.
Nicol Oller said, “We really need change right now, so I felt like I needed to be out now, I didn’t want to wait until Tuesday, in hopes of it being a bigger line or not, so I figured I would get out here today, bear the cold and get out here to make my vote count.”
Monday is the final day to vote early in Ohio. Boards of elections across the state will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
