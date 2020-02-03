Early spring, rare in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio – (WDTN) Spring-like conditions in both February and March are rare in the Miami Valley. Just a slight drop in the Polar Jetstream can easily bring temperatures down which is what we will see at the end of this week.

Seven years since 1945 have seen below normal average temperatures and snowfall totals less than 4 inches for both February and March.

Date Feb. Avg Temp March Avg Temps Feb. Snow March Snow Groundhog 1945 32.6 52.4 0.5″ 0.0″ WINTER 1946 35.7 52.8 T 0.0″ WINTER 1976 38.5 46.4 1.3″ 1.2″ WINTER 1983 34.4 42.0 2.5″ 0.9″ SPRING 1991 34.9 42.9 1.5″ 2.4″ WINTER 1997 35.0 41.8 1.5″ T SPRING 2017 41.7 41.2 1.2″ 1.3″ WINTER Avg 30.8 40.6 5.8″ 4.3″

The groundhog folklore was true only 26% of the time. Phil hasn’t seen a shadow only 16 times in the last 100 years.

Predicting an early spring in Ohio is difficult. The polar jet moves up and down across Ohio during the winter months, creating variable temperatures.

Temperatures closer to normal in Dayton are likely at the end of the week. We recorded a high of 61 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Highs in the 60s are rare and usually happen closer to the end of the month. Over the last 20 years, Dayton records an average of two days in February with highs at least 60 degrees.

Above-average temperatures have been recorded in February and March 26 of the last 100 years. Based solely on temperatures the groundhog used his shadow to be right about 45% of the time.

Below average snowfall has happened in February and March 25 of the last 75 years. Data is missing from March in the 1930s and 1920. Based solely on snow totals for the month, the groundhog prediction matched up about 43% of the time.

This week we will see a dip in temperatures and a chance for wintry mix and snow. However, the Climate Prediction center agrees with the groundhog. Overall there are signs that average temperatures in February will end with above normal temperatures and equal chances for precip.