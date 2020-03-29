Early morning flooding and risk for high wind Sunday

As the water finds it’s way to creeks and streams from storms on Saturday night. Areas across Darke, Shelby, and Champaign County will continue to experience flooding.

Additionally, wind gusts will be around 30-35 mph along a cold front between 4 and 8 a.m. this morning and will increase in speed throughout the day on Sunday.

On another note, the soil is very saturated. Weak trees without a good root system may become uprooted with stronger wind gusts.

Uprooted Tree in Fairborn Photo by: Amber Weng Fairborn, Oh 1:54 Saturday,March 28

Even when the thunderstorms are gone on Sunday morning, we will continue to see wind gusts up to 50 mph throughout the day on Sunday.

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN PLACE ON SUNDAY FROM 10 AM – 8 PM

Wind will be sustained at 20-30 mph with gust up to 50 mph. unsecured outdoor objects will be blown around. Tree limbs could snap and result in power outages.

Flood Warning until 5:30 a.m. for an excess of rain more than 2 inches across northern Darke, and Shelby County. Flood Warning until 4:15 a.m. for Champaign County. Law enforcement agencies have closed several roads due to high water. Runoff and additional rainfall tonight will continue to cause issues into Sunday Morning.

Flood Warning until 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon along the Great Maimi at Sidney. The river is expected to rise near 11.8 feet after midnight.

Around 12 feet the river impacts Riverside Dr. flooding property as well as Custenborder Field at the East River Intake.

Flash Flood Watch for Darke, Shelby, Miami, Clark, Champaign, and Logan County until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

This area has already seen up to 3 inches of rain, and additional thunderstorms tonight will quickly lead to flash flooding. Do not drive through flooded roads. Flooding at night is extremely dangerous.