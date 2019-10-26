E-cigarettes, vape pens accepted for the first time on National Drug Take Back Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Happening today, several public safety events have been held on National Drug Take Back Day. Several Sheriff’s Offices and Police Departments, plus stores like Kroger and Meijer are all participating.

Drug take back day is a way for anyone to dispose of unused or expired medication safely.

This was also the first time e-cigarettes and vaping products were accepted for collection.

Bruce Barcelo of Montgomery County ADAMHS says, “The DEA is recognizing that it is a drug, and that is is something people may be willing to dispose of. So that’s interesting.”

There are 6 drop-off sites in the city of Dayton alone, plus more throughout the Miami Valley.

Drop-off is free and anonymous. No personal information is needed.

