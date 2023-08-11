(WJW) — What’s better than Dunkin’? Dunkin’ spiked?

That’s right. It appears the company is preparing to release a line of spiked coffees and teas.

A new Dunkin’ Spiked website, which seeks confirmation that visitors are 21 and older, shows a menu of canned iced coffees in original, caramel, mocha and vanilla — with an alcohol content of 6 percent.

There is also spiked iced tea: slightly sweet, half and half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. Teas have a 5 percent alcohol content, according to the website.

The products are not yet available, according to its ‘shop now’ page.

Vinepair.com reported earlier this month the product labels received approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

Vinepair.com reports Dunkin’ is partnering with Harpoon Brewery. The two paired up as recently as September 2022 to release the Harpoon Dunkin’ Box O’ Beer mix pack in fall flavors, according to a release from Dunkin’.

Now, we wait.