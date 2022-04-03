Morning clouds give way to some sunshine today as temperatures rise into the 50s. Tonight another system rolls into the Ohio Valley and brings in chances of overnight and Monday.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun today. High 53

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken tonight with chances of rain late. Low 38

MONDAY: Chance of a few showers, mainly in the morning. Seasonable. High 57.

Daily chances for showers this week as a progressive weather pattern sets up with numerous disturbances bringing in unsettled weather. A warming trend is on tap through Wednesday before we cool off again by next weekend.