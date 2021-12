Dry weather today with some sunshine and mild temperatures. Rain returns tonight and for the first part of the week ahead.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Mild. High 50

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, rain develops and breezy. Rising temps overnight. Low 42

MONDAY: Showers likely, especially in the morning. Unseasonably warm. High 63

Temperatures remain above average for the rest of 2021. Still several days of rain this week. Highs by the end of the week in the 40s.