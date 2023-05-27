DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Morning sunshine gives way to some scattered clouds this afternoon from a storm system that is along the Carolina coast. This storm may spread a few rain showers on Sunday mainly in the southern and eastern Miami Valley. Rain chances are very low and temperatures will be warmer the further north that you live.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High 78

TONIGHT: Lots of clouds. Not as cold. Low 58

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low chance of rain. High 74, warmer north.

For Memorial Day(Monday), again a very low chance of a shower, but warmer with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures warm through the week, potentially reaching our first 90 degree day of the summer season.