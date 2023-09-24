DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the entire Miami Valley in an “abnormally dry” designation–just 0.27″ at Dayton Int’l Airport since August 24 (a full month!)–there’s great hope of some rain relief by midweek.

Although we won’t see much in the way of sunshine Monday, it will remain dry. In fact, most of Tuesday will remain dry until the evening hours. The bulk of the rain will move into our area later Tuesday night and continue through the day Wednesday and even into much of Thursday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not so cool. Low 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, yet continued seasonably warm. High 76

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 59

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower by late afternoon. High 79

Although it’s not yet possible to put an exact number on it, the rain expected both Wednesday and Thursday is likely to be a soaking rain–as much an inch or more in many spots. We’ll dry out Friday with gorgeous weather then and through the weekend as we end September and move into October on Sunday.