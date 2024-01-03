DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the new year comes a focus on health, and for some that includes abstaining from alcohol through January.

Local businesses are getting creative with new menu items for “Dry January.”

Manager at DK Effect Brooke Woodruff told 2 NEWS there’s now non-alcoholic menu items available at the barcade. The idea is to have options for guests and to help the business.

“We wanted to make sure that we were just one more bar who had options. That way people weren’t stuck just drinking the same thing over and over, or didn’t feel so included when they were going out with friends,” said Woodruff.

According to the food and drink research firm CGA, participation in “Dry January” has climbed in recent years. In 2022, 35% of legal age adults in the U.S. participated compared to 21% in 2019.

Woodruff says like other bars, DK Effect’s business is slower in January. She’s hopeful the new menu options will help.

“It benefits quite a lot, you know, with everything going on, the mood, the hangouts and the bar’s profit,” said Woodruff.

The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services says the feedback from participants has been positive.

“The majority of people that have tried to dry January or have been sober, curious as we call it, have told me they’ve been really surprised by how supportive people were and how many people didn’t even notice that they weren’t drinking,” said Colleen Oakes with the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition.

The first official “Dry January” was held in the United Kingdom by a charity called Alcohol Change U.K. The organization started the initiative to raise awareness about the negative health and social impacts of alcohol.