DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A strong cold front has now cleared the Miami Valley, but in its wake are gusty winds and even a few snow showers. Any lingering flurries will come to an end Saturday evening, winds will lessen and skies will partially clear overnight. That will allow temperatures to plunge into the mid to upper teens by early Sunday morning.

As high pressure settles in, we’ll enjoy increasing sunshine on Sunday, but it’ll remain unseasonably cool with highs in just the upper 30s. Monday will be much more seasonable with sunshine and highs around 50°–just in time for Spring’s arrival at 5:24 p.m.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening flurries followed by partial clearing overnight. Unseasonably cold. Low 17

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Continued unseasonably cool. High 38

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and not quite so cold. Low 23

MONDAY: Sunny & seasonably warm. High 50

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout most of the week–from the 50s into the 60s, to eventually near 70° by Thursday. The trade-off, however, will be daily chances of rain starting Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are likely Thursday night into Friday with periods of heavy rain. We’ll have to watch the potential for flooding during that same time frame.