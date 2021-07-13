Driver freed from vehicle after crash left him pinned under dashboard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — First responders have freed a man after a crash left his legs pinned under his dashboard Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash was reported around 8:31 p.m. The driver hit a utility pole on Philadelphia Drive and Princeton Drive which required him to be extracted from the vehicle.

Over a dozen first responders worked to remove him and our crew at the scene confirmed that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.