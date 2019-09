JEFFERSON TWP. (WDTN) – A driver is taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Jefferson Township.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in for an accident on Caylor Road and Soilders Home-West Carrollton Road.

They say the car drove off the road and flipped over on its top into a ravine.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.