ENGLEWOOD- A car ended up on it’s top after being t-boned by another car Sunday morning.

According to Englewood Police, a black Mazda was driving northbound on Hoke Road when it ran a red light and t-boned a silver SUV pulling out of the Walmart parking on Smith Drive.

The collision caused the SUV to flip over on it’s top.

No injuries were reported and the cars were towed from the scene.

Police say the driver of the Mazda was cited for running the red light.