DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a driver that crashed on James H McGee Blvd. in Dayton early Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at 2:11 a.m. on the 2100 block of James H McGee Blvd. Initially, a person was reportedly trapped.

Dayton Police on scene tell 2 News when they got to the crash sight, the driver had left.

No injuries were reported.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on what happened. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.