DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The civilian driver involved in a crash in early October that hospitalized a police recruit has died.

The announcement was made in a post from the Dayton Police Department, which was conducting a training exercise along State Route 4 on Oct. 5 when a vehicle hit a police cruiser.

The crash injured Dayton Police Recruit Solomon Kessio. He was conducting speed detection outside of the vehicle, before being sent to Miami Valley Hospital. Kessio was released from the hospital, alongside multiple other members of the department.

No additional information was provided in the post.