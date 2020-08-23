Driver injured in crash in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a serious injury crash in Harrison Township.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office says a 27-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Just after noon Sunday, police say a vehicle hit a DP&L pole on Wagner Ford Road north of Needmore Road.

Deputies found the man unresponsive in the driver’s seat. The driver was taken to Grandview Hospital. The crash is under investigation.