JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver is recovering in a local hospital after being hit by a motorcycle while changing a flat tire in Jefferson Township.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, along Germantown Pike. Deputies believe a car was traveling south on Germantown Pike when it pulled over for a flat tire. While the driver was changing the tire, the driver was hit by a motorcycle traveling southbound along Germantown Pike.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.