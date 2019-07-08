Driver flees scene of crash in Vandalia

Police investigate a crash on Poe Avenue in Vandalia on Monday, July 8, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash in Vandalia early Monday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Poe Avenue, near Scene 75.

Police say a car ran off the road and crashed into a fence.

By the time officers arrived, the driver had run away.

There’s no word on any injuries related to the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

