XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver involved in a serious two-vehicle crash in Xenia late Friday night fled the scene.

The crash involved a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road.

The Ford Escape was traveling southbound on SR 380. The Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on SR 380 and traveled left of center striking the Ford Escape head on. The drivers of both the Ford Escape and the Jeep Wrangler have not been identified at this time as the crash remains under investigation. SR 380 was closed for approximately 4 hours.

There were four occupants in the Ford Escape at the time of the crash. Amanda Houseman, age 36, of Clarksville, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Sugarcreek Fire and Rescue.

Greg Brandenstein, age 41, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Xenia Twp EMS. James Pagett, age 27, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Xenia Fire Department.

Heather Benner, age 22, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler fled from the scene on foot prior to law enforcement personnel arriving.

The crash remains under investigation.