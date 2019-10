XENIA TWP.- A driver was injured after a crash in Greene County Saturday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened in the 800 block of Routzong Road around 10:30 am.

They say the driver lost control of his truck, went off the road, and hit a tree stump.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight in critical condition.

OSP says speed was a factor in the crash.