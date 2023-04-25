DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Vandalia woman is facing homicide charges after another woman was killed in a high-speed crash in October of 2022.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, 29-year-old Amanda King has been indicted on a charge of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.

Heck says an investigation showed King was allegedly driving at approximately 90 miles an hour when she ran a red light on Peters Pike, at the intersection with Little York Road. King then allegedly struck a vehicle driven by a Trotwood woman, 73-year-old Hattie White. White’s vehicle landed on its top, trapping her inside.

Medics pronounced White to be dead on the scene.

On April 25, 2023, King was indicted on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, April 27.