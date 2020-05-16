Drive-in concert held at Dayton Mall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Mall held a drive-in concert experience Saturday evening.

The event was free and ran from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It was hosted by the group “Strictly Gospel Ministries”.

Families could stay in their cars at a safe distance and tune into the show on FM radio. Many of the restaurants inside the mall also offered takeout to bring to the concert.