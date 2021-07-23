Dragons lose third straight to Tincaps 7-3

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WDTN) – Fort Wayne’s Ethan Skender delivered a run-scoring double to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning and the TinCaps went on to a 7-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The TinCaps have won three straight over the Dragons after Dayton won the series opener on Tuesday.

The Dragons collected just five hits in the game and have struggled to produce runs over the last two series. They have scored more than four runs in only one of their last nine games.

On Friday, the Dragons fell behind 1-0 in the third but rallied to tie the score in the fourth. Alex McGarry doubled to the fence in right-center field with one out, and Victor Ruiz followed with a run-scoring single to center to make it 1-1.

But Fort Wayne responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth to take a commanding 7-1 lead.

The Dragons had a chance in the eighth to get back within striking distance. They loaded the bases with no one out on a third strike wild pitch, a walk to Francisco Urbaez, and a single by Quin Cotton. McGarry then walked to force in a run and make it 7-2. Ruiz grounded out to drive in Urbaez and make it 7-3, but with two men on base, Juan Martinez and Miguel Hernandez were strikeout victims to end the threat. The Dragons were retired in order in the ninth.

McGarry had a double, two walks, a run scored and an RBI for the Dragons. Ruiz had one hit and two runs batted in.

Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis (3-6) was charged with the loss. He worked three and two-thirds innings, allowing six walks and four earned runs. Davis surrendered four hits while striking out three.

Notes: Dragons reliever Braxton Roxby had his fifth straight scoreless outing, tossing two innings. He has worked seven and two-thirds innings without allowing a run since July 8.

The Race: The Dayton loss dropped the Dragons to one and one-half games behind the Great Lakes Loons in the East Division of the High-A Central League. Lake County is in third place, two games out of first.