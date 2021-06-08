Dragons fans celebrate full capacity at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– For the first time in a year and a half, a full house cheered on the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark. On top of the Dragons winning, fans say they’re celebrating after Tuesday’s game being able to be seated at full capacity, with few safety guidelines still in place.

“I have no concerns about being here, it’s been great,” said Dragons Fan Tim Ewart.

Only a few fans wore a mask, but most spread out among the stadium. Season ticket holders say they’re not concerned about not wearing a mask knowing nearly half of the state is vaccinated.

“People are vaccinated, everybody is excited to be back and we’re just happy to see live baseball,” said Ewart.

Plastic barriers and touchless ticket check-in are still in full-swing which fans say doesn’t bother them a bit, as long as they can sit and watch the fire breathers. Die-heart season ticket holder for over 20 years, Steven Johnson says last year’s cancelled season was a dark time for his family.

” It was depressing, we missed it alot,” said Johnson. “We love baseball and especially the Dragons.”

About 30-40 percent of the stadium was filled by fans but Day Air Ballpark can hold over 7,000 fans.