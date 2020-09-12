Dr. explains why she removed herself from state’s top post

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The doctor that was selected to lead the Ohio Department of Health is now explaining why she withdrew.

Dr. Joan Duwve removed herself from consideration Thursday just hours after being named the new director. Dr. Duvwe says she removed herself after becoming aware of the public harassment Dr. Amy Acton and her family experienced when she was in the position.

Dr. Duvwe says while she is dedicated to improving public health, her family comes first.