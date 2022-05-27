DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools has announced transportation policy changes for students entering the 2022-2023 school year.

The district will resume responsibility for transporting charter and parochial students. As a result, DPS drivers and buses will be needed to transport non-DPS students, according to a release sent out by Superintendent Elizabeth J. Lolli.

There will not be busing for high school students or preschool students. This means the quadrant system no longer applies to high school students, and they may attend schools outside of their quadrant if they choose.

Additionally, there will not be Limited Service RTA routes to high schools. RTA passes will be purchased for high school students who need them.

The quadrant system still applies to elementary and middle school students. Students are eligible for transportation to schools within their quadrant as long as they live 1.5 miles or more away from the school.

There are exceptions for students attending a district-wide school, and for students who have an IEP that requires transportation as a related service. These students will still receive transportation out-of-quadrant. District-wide schools include River’s Edge Montessori, Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy, and Stivers School for the Arts middle school only.

Students who were previously grandfathered in to receive out-of-quadrant transportation will no longer be in elementary school next year. As a result, they will also need to follow the quadrant system in order to receive DPS transportation.

This is the original system that was in place prior to 2022 year when First Student took over transportation for parochial and charter students.

Those with questions can contact the Student Enrollment Center at 937-542-5555.