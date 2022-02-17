DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools (DPS) will be holding a Pi Day Math and Literacy Night for families in March.

On March, 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., DPS will be hosting a Math and Literacy Night for families at David H. Ponitz CTC. According to DPS, this event is free and open to all DPS students and their families.

DPS said that while students visit multiple stations for math activities focusing on Pi, parents will attend sessions on math in the home and finances.

Speakers will include Dr. Kirkwood, a national math consultant, who will discuss developing math literacy in the home, and a representative from Fifth-Third Bank who will discuss the marriage of math and money as well as introducing parents to a new financial literacy course that will be available later in March, according to DPS.

DPS also said there will be dinner, music and door prizes to make for a fun and informative evening.

To register for the event, visit www.DaytonPublic.com.