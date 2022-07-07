DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The latest data and preliminary Ohio State Test results indicate that the Dayton Public School District is returning to pre-pandemic academic achievement levels.

The most notable test score increases can be seen in kindergarten through third grade, which is a result of academic recovery efforts implemented throughout the 2021-2022 school year, according to a release.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district had earned its highest report card grade in its history and was on a trajectory toward even higher achievement. However, when the pandemic closed schools and learning went online, district scores began to decline.

To combat this, in the fall of 2021, the district implemented several academic recovery measures that focused heavily on reducing class size and providing students with more one-on-one support in key areas.

These efforts include a double teaching model in first through third grade and an instructional paraprofessional shared between kindergarten classrooms.

Under the new double teaching model, there is a teacher specializing in math and a teacher specializing in literacy in each classroom. The two teachers teach their specialty simultaneously to two groups of students.

When the lesson ends, the students switch places. When class size is reduced in this way, teachers can more readily address student questions, provide one-on-one support and make sure all students are understanding the material.

Additional recovery efforts include:

An instructional paraprofessional working between two kindergarten classrooms in each building to provide additional academic support

A doable teaching model in all first through third grade classes

New math specialists in fourth through sixth-grade classes

A new reading class for seventh through tenth grade

New daily math workshops in first through third-grade classes

More information about district projects and recovery efforts can be found here.