DPS opens first school-based health center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the grand-opening of a school-based health center, getting and staying healthy is now easier than ever for students at Dayton Public Schools.

The new facility is 5,300 square-feet and is located inside Roosevelt Elementary School.

“During the school day every Dayton Public School student is eligible to come here. They would go see the nurse like they do now, but instead of saying okay we’re gonna call your parent and send you home, the call would be may we transport your child to the healthcare center and have a doctor look at them there,” said Elizabeth Lolli, Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools.

The health center is a partnership between DPS and Five Rivers Health Centers. It’s equipped with 3 exam rooms, dental chairs, vision exam lanes and even a room for behavioral health services.

“Collectively this project cost about $700,000 and we were able to find great funding within this community who were able to make it all happen,” said Gina McFarlane-El, CEO of Five Rivers Health Centers.

“If a student has insurance, of course the insurance will be billed, but if you do not have insurance and you have no means to pay, then it is free. It’s free to anyone and everyone,” Lolli said.

Officials said the new center will also help boost attendance rates.

“Students will have the opportunity to have healthcare…immediate access to healthcare and be able to go back to school faster then perhaps if they didn’t have healthcare and had to stay home until they actually were well,” Lolli said.

Students and community members who are not a part of Dayton Public Schools can also use the services after school hours.