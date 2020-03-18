DPS makes changes to student food distribution for health and safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — To make food distribution safer and more efficient, Dayton Public Schools is making some changes.

Food distribution and delivery will now only take place on Wednesdays. Students will receive enough meals for five days. That includes five breakfasts and five lunches.

The district is doing everything it can to best serve students and make sure the district of about 13,000 doesn’t go hungry.

“We have a number of families that are immigrants or refugee families, as well as a number families that just need the support and the help,” says DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli.

Dr. Lolli joined DPS staff and community volunteers to pack meals at Wright Brothers Middle School Wednesday morning.

“I like to be out and about, and I like the fact that I can actually do something to support the students in a tangible way,” states Dr. Lolli.

Distribution and delivery has been reduced to once a week for the health and safety of volunteers and students.

“It’s made it more efficient for us in the fact that we can gather all these volunteers in one place in our different locations around the district. It’s made it efficient because we can do almost an assembly line. Instead of daily doing that, we can actually do it for a week at a time,” says Dr. Lolli.

The superintendent recognizes there are challenges.

“It’s made it less efficient for our families, in my opinion, because now they have to pick up five days worth of food, but I know they understand the fact that we are all at risk,” states Dr. Lolli.

While the sustainability is unknown, Dr. Lolli says they’re taking it day by day, echoing a hope all of us share.

“We’re hoping that we can at least get through these next two weeks and everything will clear up and get back to normal,” says Dr. Lolli.

Other upcoming distribution and delivery dates are March 25 and April 1 from 9 a.m. until noon. All DPS students under 18 are eligible for meals.

Distribution sites include Rosa Parks Early Learning Center, Kiser Elementary, Ruskin Elementary, Westwood Elementary, Louise Troy Elementary, Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, Wright Brothers Middle School, and Belmont High School.

The district is looking for volunteers ages 18-50 who could pack meals on Wednesdays. To sign up, go to the district’s website, and you’ll be assigned a location. Click here for an application.