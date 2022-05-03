The Dayton Public School District is holding a hiring event for bus drivers.

The event is to be held Thursday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the DPS Board Room located at 136 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton.

Bus driver pay starts at $20.39/hour after training. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid Driver’s License to apply. DPS Bus drivers have holidays and summers off and are guaranteed at least 6 hours of work a day. Bus drivers are also eligible to earn a free college degree.

Interested candidates should be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.