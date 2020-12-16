DPS continuing virtual instruction through Feb. 19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools announced that students will continue learning virtually after the extended holiday break.

“Our safest choice is to stay remote,” said Dr, Elizabeth Lolli, superintendent of Dayton Public Schools.

Classes will resume on Monday, January 4. The virtual schedule includes the following.

Elementary: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Middle School: 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Monday-Friday (45-minute periods, 6 periods per day)

High school: 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Monday-Friday

Periods 1-4 on Mondays and Thursdays

Periods 5-8 on Tuesdays and Fridays

8 periods on Wednesday (shortened classes)

“We basically destabilized our family environment so we want to make sure when we get back we’re not switching back and forth to whether or not we are in school whether or not we’re remote,” Lolli said.

Some parents said virtual learning has had a negative impact on younger students.

“They have to get back to school. With this virtual stuff, I see the test scores are low. I know my kids are struggling. And they do a lot better when they’re in-person having that one on one interaction with teachers,” said Gary Young.

“They have to have something to keep their minds going and keep them refreshed because at this point it’s longer than a summer break and you have to start over from summer so as long as they have some type of instruction that gives the parents something to go off of,” said Nikea Smith.

Students will continue virtual learning until Friday, February 19. Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, February 22.

In-person CTE labs, AP Biology labs, and Stivers magnet labs will be scheduled by individual buildings. More information will be shared by schools soon.

Daily meal delivery will begin Monday, January 4, 2021. Each DPS student is eligible to receive free meals Monday-Friday but must sign up to be added to the delivery list .

“That hopefully gives them a light at the end of the tunnel but we also full warning that if things aren’t better and if the vaccine doesn’t rollout like that expect it to then we aren’t going to go back to hybrid and trying that. We’re just going to remain remote,” Lolli said.

Athletic practices will resume the week of December 28.