DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is searching for a “missing critical” three-month-old and 13-year-old.

Dayton police said the 13-year-old, Keirin Gonzales Rames, is a Hispanic female last seen wearing ripped pants and a black t-shirt. She is said to be five feet and three inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen Monday, March 6 around 11 p.m. in the area of 38 N. Jersey St.

Her three-month-old baby, Axel Gonzalez Rames, is described as a Hispanic male.

Dayton police believe they are still in the area. If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 or 333-COPS.