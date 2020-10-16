DPD opens Family Justice Center for victims of domestic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Dayton Police Department is continuing its work to help survivors escape domestic abuse. On Friday, the department unveiled a new Family Justice Center.

Before consolidated family centers getting help may have been difficult for victims of domestic violence. The new Family Justice Center makes it much easier.

“It makes it very difficult for our victims to travel among different locations to seek different resources,” said Sergeant Roberta Bailey with Dayton Police Department.

DPD has partnered with local organizations like Artemis to bring a one-stop center for people who need help escaping domestic violence to Montgomery County.

“We’ll be able to talk to different professionals so they can decide what’s best for them. Should they pursue charges, do they want a protection order, do we just need a safety plan and help plan next steps,” said Janine Keiffer, executive director of Artemis.

Advocates said the family-friendly setting is more welcoming than a typical police station.

“It helps reduce barriers so there’s a space where children can play. We know childcare can be an issue it’s close to the court systems so if we need to get additional information we’re right there. But it really is a space created for us to come to the survivor as opposed to them trying to run around and make everything happen,” Keiffer said.