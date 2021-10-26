Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department announced they will be expanding their Cold Case Unit, a release said on Tuesday, October 26.

The unit will now include three full-time detectives and work on sexual assault cases in addition to homicides, the release said.

“Victims of violent crime, to include their families and loved ones, are a top priority of our department. We are making these changes in hopes of greatly impacting the way we investigate and hopefully solve cases that for years have gone unsolved,” said Major Brian Johns, commander of investigations and administrative services.

Detectives are currently reviewing cases to categorize them based on DNA and other evidence. According to DPD, student interns from the University of Dayton will assist in cataloging old case files.

Retire detectives will join the three cold-case detectives in re-examining files to identify which have the highest likelihood to be solved.

The Dayton Police Department said that, in addition to using technology like DNA, forensic genealogy and computer forensics, they will also launch a podcast highlighting unsolved cases to gain new information and leads.

If anyone has any information on an unsolved homicide or sexual assault, they are asked to contact the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit at 937-333-7109.