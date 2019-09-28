Dozens of children gifted free beds from community partners

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley partnership is making sure children get a good night’s sleep.

The University of Dayton hosted the annual “Day to Dream” event, which selects children who deserve a new bed. It also features free breakfast, games, and pictures with Rudy Flyer.

Sponsors say they’re excited, as the event has grown significantly over the past few years.

Tom Maultsby is the President and CEO of the United Way Dayton. He says, “Every year this gets larger and larger in terms of volunteers, the number of people involved. As a matter of fact, when we first opened applications for the program –50 kids will get beds– when we opened applications for the program it was a matter of days before it filled.”

After the giveaway, volunteers helped disassemble the beds and deliver them to their new homes.

