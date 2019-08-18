Dozens of animals adopted for Clear the Shelters event

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four animal shelters throughout the Miami Valley offered special adoption rates as part of Saturday’s nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign.

SICSA, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, and Greene County Animal Control all participated.

As of Saturday evening, 113 animals were adopted, including cats, dogs, and rabbits.

2 NEWS anchor Brooke Moore, 2 NEWS Today anchor Lauren Wood, and Living Dayton’s Julia Palazzo and Zac Pitts were at various locations throughout the area.

The national Clear the Shelters program reports more than 88,000 pets have been adopted nationwide as of 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

