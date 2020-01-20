Dozens memorialize Takoda Collins at vigil in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday afternoon dozens of people gathered at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Dayton to memorialize Takoda Collins.

Through music and prayer, they called for action, urging the community to protect vulnerable children and make changes to the childcare system.

The memorial was organized by community members who never knew Takoda but say they were spurred to do something.

A grief specialist shared how people can move forward. Steve Jordan says, “Well the biggest thing is talking. A lot of times grievers want to isolate and bottle up and they don’t want to talk about it. And they just try and move on and don’t really take the time to talk it through. Talk about how they’re feeling, do what they can to make sure that they move forward as wholly as they can as people.”

A citizen’s action group has been formed to continue working on legislative changes. The kick-off meeting is scheduled for Sunday, February 2 at 2 p.m. It’ll be held at Hopeland Church on Miller Lane.

