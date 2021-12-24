DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a last minute Christmas gift or a festive place to celebrate the end of 2021? Some businesses in downtown Dayton will open their doors, giving community members an opportunity to shop local or spend Downtown Dollars you may have accumulated throughout the year.

Here is a list of places to visit downtown this holiday season:

Connect E-Sports: Connect E-Sports will have a New Year’s Eve event featuring Rockband Karaoke. To view the event on Facebook, click here.

Space Three: Space Three will be open Christmas Eve for a 7 a.m. TRX/Bootcamp class only. They will also have fitness classes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Zen Lounge: Zen Lounge will be open Christmas Eve from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and on New Year’s Day from 12 p.m. to midnight.

Denise Danielle Photography LLC: Danielle Denise Photography will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

–

– BRIM: BRIM will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Christmas Day, open on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on New Year’s Day.

Daytonchurch: Daytonchurch will be open Christmas Eve and New Years Eve 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Grace Lane: Grace Lane will be open Christmas Eve and New Years Eve 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be closed Christmas and New Years Day

Winans will be open on Christmas Eve 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Christmas Day, open New Year’s Eve 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open New Year’s Day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tumbleweed Connection: Tumbleweed Connection will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

Toxic Brew Company: Toxic Brew Company will hold regular hours on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, the bar opens at 7 p.m.

Ned Pepper’s and Hole in the Wall will hold normal hours during the holiday.

Red Star: Red Star is closed Christmas Eve and opens at 8p.m. Christmas Day, closed New Year’s Day and Sunday, January 2.

The Barrel House: The Barrel House is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and closed January 1 through January 6.

Clash Dayton: Clash Dayton is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

Yellow Cab Tavern: Yellow Cab Tavern is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Yellow Cab is open New Years Eve from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and closed New Years Day.

Trolley Stop: Trolley Stop is open 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., but may close earlier if it isn’t busy on Christmas Eve. Trolley Stop will be closed Christmas day, open New Year’s Eve 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. with Würlzter at 9 p.m. The kitchen is not open past 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve and is closed New Year’s

Day.

Blind Bob’s: Blind Bob’s is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, open beginning at 8 p.m. on Christmas; and The Pullouts will be available on New Year’s Eve.

Lily’s: Lily’s is closed Christmas Day. A special five course menu will be available New Year’s Eve. The bar will be open late, and brunch will be served New Year’s Day along with regular dinner service.

Skeleton Dust Records: Skeleton Dust Records will be open Christmas Eve from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day, open New Year’s Eve from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and closed New Years Day.

Greater Dayton RTA: Greater Dayton RTA will run a Saturday service schedule on all routes on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1, including the downtown Flyer shuttle. RTA will run a Sunday service schedule on Christmas Eve, on Friday, December 24 and New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31.

Lucky’s: Lucky’s will be open Christmas Eve with a draft special, and will also be open New Years Eve and New Year’s Day.

Vidia’s Closet: Vidia’s Closet will be open Christmas Eve from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will have 50 percent off select items in-store only.

Mudlick Tap House: Mudlick Tap House encourages guests to dress as their favorite character from “Christmas Vacation” during their Griswold’s Christmas Eve Brunch on December 24.

The Neon: The Neon will have a special Christmas Eve screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Dayton Live: Dayton Live will have a Cirque Dreams Holidaze performance at the Victoria Theatre Christmas Eve and Sunday, December 26. The Dayton Philharmonic will host its annual New Year’s Eve gala, “Return to Vienna” on December 31.

Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark: Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark will have special holiday hours. The rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve; 1 – 8 PM New Year’s Day. Admission is $6 and skate rentals are $2.