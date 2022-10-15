Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a double fatal crash involving a UTV that happened Saturday morning.

According to a release, the OSHP Dayton Post says they are investigating a single vehicle double fatal crash that happened near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township in Montgomery County.

At around 12:38 a.m., the driver of a 2021 Polaris utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field, where the driver encountered and traveled across a creek, striking the opposite bank.

Bailey Watson, 21, of Englewood, and Madison Grow, 20, of Laura were killed in the crash. The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and a passenger was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple local departments responded to the scene of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.