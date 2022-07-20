FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — DoorDash says its drivers will scan the front of a customer’s identification to verify identity before delivering alcohol, its latest safeguard to stop underage drinkers from getting booze.

DoorDash expanded alcohol delivery last year, the company explained in a media release. This led to an increase in restaurant and grocery orders by up to 30%. But it also led to new steps to receive an order containing alcohol.

Drivers will now be required to scan the front of a customer’s identification. The customer has to come to the door with the ID, and the driver has to verify the person matches it. Drivers also must check for signs of intoxication before delivery.

DoorDash trialed the verification process in eight cities before rolling it out nationally, the release said.