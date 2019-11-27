Don’t let power outages spoil your Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With high wind causing power outages across central Ohio the day before Thanksgiving, here’s what you need to know about food safety.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. Keeping the door closed as much as possible is advised.
The USDA says refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers should be discarded after 4 hours without power.
A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours, 24 hours if it is half full. Food may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40°F or below, however, its quality may suffer.
Foodsafety.gov offers the following guide for refrigerated foods:
|Type of Food
|Held above 40 °F for more than 2 hours
|Meat, poultry, seafood
|Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood;
soy meat substitutes
|Discard
|Thawing meat or poultry
|Discard
|Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad
|Discard
|Gravy, stuffing, broth
|Discard
|Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef
|Discard
|Pizza with any topping
|Discard
|Canned hams labeled “Keep Refrigerated”
|Discard
|Canned meats and fish, opened
|Discard
|Casseroles, soups, stews
|Discard
|Cheese
|Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco
|Discard
|Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano
|Keep
|Processed cheeses
|Keep
|Shredded cheeses
|Discard
|Low-fat cheeses
|Discard
|Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar)
|Keep
|Dairy
|Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk
|Discard
|Butter, margarine
|Keep
|Baby formula, opened
|Discard
|Eggs
|Fresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products
|Discard
|Custards and puddings, quiche
|Discard
|Fruits
|Fresh fruits, cut
|Discard
|Fresh fruits, uncut
|Keep
|Fruit juices, opened
|Keep
|Canned fruits, opened
|Keep
|Dried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, dates
|Keep
|Sliced or shredded coconut
|Discard
|Sauces, Spreads, Jams
|Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish
|Discard
(if above 50 °F for more than 8 hrs)
|Peanut butter
|Keep
|Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles
|Keep
|Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces
|Keep
|Fish sauces, oyster sauce
|Discard
|Opened vinegar-based dressings
|Keep
|Opened creamy-based dressings
|Discard
|Spaghetti sauce, opened
|Discard
|Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains
|Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas
|Keep
|Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough
|Discard
|Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes
|Discard
|Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette
|Discard
|Fresh pasta
|Discard
|Cheesecake
|Discard
|Breakfast foods: waffles, pancakes, bagels
|Keep
|Pies and pastry
|Cream filled pastries
|Discard
|Pies: custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche
|Discard
|Fruit pies
|Keep
|Vegetables
|Fresh vegetables, cut
|Discard
|Fresh vegetables, uncut
|Keep
|Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices
|Keep
|Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged
|Discard
|Vegetables, cooked
|Discard
|Tofu, cooked
|Discard
|Vegetable juice, opened
|Discard
|Baked potatoes
|Discard
|Commercial garlic in oil
|Discard
|Potato salad
|Discard
|Casseroles, soups, stews
|Discard