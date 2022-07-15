FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WDTN) — In an emergency, every second counts, and law enforcement officers in Mercer County do not want to waste a single second if they are ever called to an active shooter situation.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office held active shooter training in Fort Recovery. They do this every year at different schools throughout the county.

“We want the public to know that, hey, we are out, we are training. This is something we pray we never, ever use. But we try to get out. We try to make sure we’re prepared,” Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said.

Departments from across the county spent two days going over different scenarios and learning how to effectively take down an active shooter.

“The problem with these mass shootings is there is no perfect way to handle it. It’s mass chaos. And we’re trying to create as much chaos as we can in the training scenario because cops, we fall back on our training when we get stressed out, and when things are happening,” Sheriff Grey explained.

This year’s training is more important than ever. With all eyes on law enforcement’s response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Sheriff Jeff Grey wants his team to understand the importance of moving quickly. He said he expects his deputies to act without hesitation and do whatever it takes to bring down the shooter.

“They have some specialized equipment in their trunks. You see the deputies with their big shock plates on and stuff. And so they have those in the trunk, they’re supposed to be on the top where they can throw them on in five seconds or less. And then they’re to get in the building. Don’t wait for anybody. Go, and don’t let anybody stop you,” Sheriff Grey said.

Sheriff Grey hopes by the end of this training, law enforcement officers in Mercer County feel more confident heading into any active shooter situation.

“The goal of it is, to have an understanding. We signed up for this, and now we certainly want to keep everybody safe, but this is our job. We’re going to go do it. We’re going to fight and we’re going to win,” Sheriff Grey said.

Sheriff Grey said they did something else new this year. Teachers and other school faculty members played different roles in the training scenarios.

They were also part of the discussion at the end of the day and were able to give feedback and ask questions to get a better understanding of what to do in these situations.