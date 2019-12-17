Donations still needed for Wednesday toy, food giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers spent Tuesday preparing pallets of food for With God’s Grace’s big Christmas meal giveaway.

The supplies will provide food to people who may not otherwise have a holiday meal.

“We do care, the community’s behind you,” said Nicole Adkins, executive director for With God’s Grace.

Along with a food giveaway, two thousand children are expected to receive Christmas presents.

“They get to pick out the toy. They get to pick out something that they know they’re going to love and be able to treasure,” Adkins said.

With God’s Grace is still looking for donations of new toys. They’re in most need of items for toddlers.

“If you really just want to make a child happy this year, donate a toy. It’ll touch their heart,” Adkins.

Adkins is making one last push for toy and food donations.

“Any Christmas items that you would eat at your dinner table, please bring to ours,” Adkins said.

She’s also welcoming volunteers to help during the giveaways. They can arrive at Vandalia Church of Nazarene at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Those in need of food or looking for gift for their child can arrive any time between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. No sign ups are required but you must have a child with you to receive a toy.

“Please don’t hesitate to come out and just come enjoy what we could offer to you guys for Christmas,” Adkins said.

