DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local program is helping domestic violence survivors.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., alongside the Dayton Police Department, announced a new initiative called Project Comfort.

During the month of October, barrels will be available throughout the city of Dayton. Donations being accepted include hats, gloves and socks for survivors of domestic abuse.

Visit any of the following locations to drop off donations:

Dayton City Hall

Dayton Safety Building

Dayton One Stop Center

Dayton International Airport

Dayton Municipal Court Building

Montgomery County Court Building

Dayton Street Maintenance

Dayton Waste Collection

Dayton Water Department

The Dayton Police Districts (on Salem, Helena, Washington, and Wayne)

Dayton Fire West

Dayton Fire Department Headquarters

Officials say they organized the event when they witnessed an uptick in domestic violence during the COVID pandemic and now they’re taking action to help.

“So it’s again, critical that we give our support and assistance to victims and their children and families because remember, all persons, all persons deserve to be safe,” Heck said.

Monetary donations are also being accepted through checks, not cash.

You can mail a check to the address below:

Victim/Witness Division

P.O. Box 972

Dayton, Ohio

45422