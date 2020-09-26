Donald Trump, Jr. coming to Tipp City for campaign event

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Donald Trump, Jr. is coming to the Miami Valley for a campaign event.

The President’s son will be in Tipp City on Wednesday, September 30th. The event will be held at Cedar Springs Pavilion on S. County Road 25A.

Doors open at 1 p.m., with the event set to start at 2 p.m.

You can register for 2 tickets to the event by clicking here.