TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Donald Trump, Jr. is coming to the Miami Valley for a campaign event.
The President’s son will be in Tipp City on Wednesday, September 30th. The event will be held at Cedar Springs Pavilion on S. County Road 25A.
Doors open at 1 p.m., with the event set to start at 2 p.m.
You can register for 2 tickets to the event by clicking here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dozens gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Dayton
- Live: President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- Donald Trump, Jr. coming to Tipp City for campaign event
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday: State surpasses 150K COVID-19 cases
- CDC ranks Halloween activities by COVID-19 risk: No trick-or-treating, crowded parties or indoor haunted houses