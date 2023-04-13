AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Dollar store customers were offered $100 to beat a man for reporting a theft in the store, according to an Akron police report.

Akron police were dispatched to the Family Dollar store along North Arlington Street just after 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

A 45-year-old man who was in the store told police he witnessed a man steal a trashcan full of bathroom vanity items including soaps. He and the store employees pursued the theft suspect out of the store, but lost sight of him.

The witness told store employees he saw the suspect enter an apartment along McNaughton Street, according to the report.

Another person then started yelling at the witness for “snitching,” and claimed he lived at that apartment. He took a $100 bill from his wallet, waved it around and offered it to anyone who would beat the man.

One man sucker-punched the witness in the face. The witness fought back against him and a woman who joined the fray, while a clerk called 911.

The man attacker was given the $100. All three suspects then fled.

Police followed up at the apartment complex but did not find the suspects or the stolen goods.