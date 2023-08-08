A common driving mistake Tuesday resulted in a car crashing through the front of a New Carlisle Dollar General, injuring one shopper.

Around 10 a.m. today, a driver pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General located at 1215 S. Dayton Lakeview Road. Instead of hitting the brake, she hit the gas, causing the vehicle to smash into the store and do significant damage, according to Bethel Township Fire Chief Jim Snyder.

A shopper walking into the store with her child was hit in the incident, suffering an injury to her leg. She was transported to the hospital, with no word on her condition.

The child was not hurt.

The woman driving the vehicle was unharmed in the incident. There is no word on possible charges.

The store was closed after the crash, but a county engineer assessed the damage and allowed it to reopen today.