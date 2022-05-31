TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two men who robbed a store in Trotwood Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said they received a call about a robbery at the Dollar General on East Main Street just before 10 p.m.

Dispatchers said the suspects are two men wearing black ski masks. The suspects are armed. Their location is unknown at this time. Police have set up a perimeter around the area.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene and we will update this developing story as we receive more information.